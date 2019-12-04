Evening weather forecast Wednesday, December 4th, 2019

Tonight will become blustery and a little colder with scattered flurries and snow showers. Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 20s which is low enough to cause some slippery spots. Accumulations by morning will range from a coating to perhaps an inch in places east of I-99 with 1-3” in the counties along and east of Route 219 with more than a few inches in some of the higher elevations of Cambria and Somerset Counties. Because of this, a winter weather advisory is in effect for Cambria and Somerset counties until 9am in the morning.

Behind this disturbance there still could be some flurries around early Thursday. The rest of Thursday will feature clouds and sunshine along with a brisk and chilly wind. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s. Friday will become partly to mostly cloudy. As a front approaches, some snow showers will arrive during the afternoon, perhaps mixed with rain at first. It will be a bit windy on Friday with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s. Behind that system Saturday will be brisk and quite chilly despite the return of some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s. Sunday will be a tranquil day with of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. The next system will likely bring some rain on Monday. Despite the rain it will turn milder on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. We’ll still have some rain early Tuesday then it will turn cloudy to partly sunny.