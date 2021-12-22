Evening weather forecast Wednesday, December 22, 2021

We’ll still have a cold wind with scattered flurries, and in spots a snow shower, this evening. Later tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with less wind. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens to near 20.

We’ll have a chilly breeze on Thursday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. An approaching warm front may bring us some flurries by the end of the day. The best chance for this will be in the far norther part of the region. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s.

A bit of a wintry mix is possible on Thursday night into Christmas Eve Day. We’ll have a good deal of clouds on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. A slow moving disturbance will bring us rain Friday night into Christmas Day. Temperatures Christmas Day will rise through the 40s.

Behind this system, Sunday will be breezy and cool with clouds and sunshine along with scattered flurries. There may be a snow shower in spots. Highs on Sunday will be close to 40. Monday will be rather cloudy with just the chance for a bit of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the 30s. There’s a better chance for showers or a wintry mix on Tuesday with highs in the 30s to near 40. We’ll continue to have more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. As of now, the year looks like it will end on a milder note.

