Evening weather forecast Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The snow will be wrap up before sunrise, but it will take a while for the clean up after this much snow. The rest of Thursday will be blustery with clouds, some sunshine with just scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs Thursday will be in the lower to middle 30s. Some flurries still can’t be ruled out early Friday then the rest of Friday will be cold with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s.

Saturday will be seasonably chilly with sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be in the 30s. The next disturbance may bring a few showers of rain and snow on Sunday. We’ll have a good deal of clouds Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40. Saturday through Monday will be seasonably cold with clouds and sunshine. The chill will ease a little on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 40s. A weak disturbance will bring some flurries and snow showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s. Wednesday will be slightly milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 40.