Evening weather forecast Wednesday, December 1, 2021

A push of milder into the region will bring us a period of rain tonight. Most of the rain will be light. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 early tonight but then will tend to rise later at night. Thursday will start off with clouds, fog, and drizzle. The rest of Thursday will feature clouds, some sunshine, and just the chance for another shower or two. It will be windy and mild on Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Some of the deeper valley spots east of I-99 can reach to 60.

Friday will still bring more clouds than sunshine with just the chance for a couple of showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Clouds should break for some sunshine on Saturday with a bit of a breeze. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 40s. Another push of colder air will then arrive later in the weekend. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs close to 40. The next front will bring rain then snow showers on Monday. Highs Monday morning will be in the 30s to near 40, but temperatures will drop during the afternoon. Tuesday will be brisk and chilly with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a couple of flurries. Highs will be in the 30s. The next storm system will likely bring a wintry mix on Wednesday. We’ll have a much better idea about that system as we head into the early part of next week.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.