Evening weather forecast Wednesday, August 28th, 2019

Tonight will be mainly clear and more comfortable than recent nights. Lows will be in the 50s.

A bubble of high pressure will then build into the region and give us nice weather toward the end of the week. Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and it will be pleasant with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Thursday night will be another comfortable night with lows in the 50s. Another weak front will approach the area on Friday giving us more in the way of clouds to be mixed in with our sunshine. It will be a little warmer Friday with high temperatures in the 70s to near the 80 degree mark.

While this front may not bring much more than a chance for a shower on Friday, it will be the focal point for our weather as we head through the holiday weekend. Right now it looks like Saturday should be rain free with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s which will feel warm for Penn State’s first home game which kicks off at 3:30pm. This front may stall close to the region through the rest of the holiday weekend and that could cause us to have some clouds and unsettled weather. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Sunday and Monday with some showers likely each day. There is a slight chance for a period of steadier rainfall. Highs will be in the 70s both days but it will turn muggier with lows closer to 60. Things could change though as Hurricane Dorian may cause this front to stall in a different location but it looks like you may need some backup plans for some outdoor plans. Dorian looks like it will directly affect Florida and parts of the Southeast and we will watch if it tries to move northward. At this point, it looks like it will be warm through the middle of next week.