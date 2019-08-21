Evening weather forecast Wednesday, August 21st, 2019

We’ll have a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms early tonight. The rest of tonight will feature some clouds with areas of fog. It will stay muggy with lows in the 60s. This front will stall over the region Thursday and will bring us some unsettled weather and a wide variety of temperatures. Highs on Thursday will range from the lower 70s in some places north of I-80 to the middle 80s in some places near the Maryland border. We’ll have a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of I-80 and during the afternoon hours. Once again, some of these storms could be heavy, especially near and south of Route 22.

A disturbance moving along this front may still bring us some showers Friday morning, especially the closer you are to the Maryland border. Behind this disturbance, the front should shift southeastward and most spots will have a return on some sunshine. It will not be as warm, nor as humid on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Friday night will be cooler which will be nice for the start of the high school football season. A nice refreshing air mass will move in for the weekend. Saturday will turn out to be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 70s with comfortably low humidity. Lows Saturday night will be in the 50s, some of the coldest spots could drop into the upper 40s. Sunday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the 70s to near 80 and low humidity. Clouds will mix with our sunshine on Monday and it will turn a little warmer with highs near to just above 80. We’ll have the chance for a shower or thunderstorm with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday with an increase in humidity. Highs will near 80. There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.