Evening weather forecast Wednesday, August 19th, 2020

With a clear sky, light winds and very dry ground, temperatures will fall fast tonight. In fact, low temperatures will be well down into the 50s in most spots. Some of the colder locations will be dropping into the 40s. Comfortable air masses don’t stay that way for too long this time of the year and a warm up is going to kick in for the end of the week into next week. Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine which will take a comfortable morning to a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday night will still be comfortable, but not quite as refreshing with lows in the 50s.

This air mass will modify and warm even more on Friday with a sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be in lower to middle 80s. The humidity will also start to rise which means it will be muggier starting Friday night with lows closer to 60. A weak disturbance will move through the region on Saturday and give us a chance for a shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, it will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. Sunday will also be quite warm with sunshine, a few clouds along with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. Monday will be warm and a bit humid with partial sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday will turn very warm and humid with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. Wednesday will be hot and humid with sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.