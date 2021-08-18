Evening weather forecast Wednesday, August 19, 2021

The worst of this wet pattern is behind us. Tonight will still feature a scattering of showers but the flooding downpours should be done. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s. Behind this system, we’ll have clouds and some sunshine Thursday. There will still be a couple of showers and thunderstorms scattered in the area, but much of the time and most places will end up being rain free. Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny, warm, and humid with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Once again, a lot of spots will be missed, but the places that can be hit can have a downpour. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will stay warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 80s. Drier air will try to reduce the chance for a shower or thunderstorm a bit on Monday. It will be warm and humid on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs again in the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday may end up dry with partial sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

