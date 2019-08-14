Evening weather forecast Wednesday, August 14th, 2019

A couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms will move through the region early tonight. Once the storms pass through, we will have patchy clouds and fog. Some areas of fog could become dense, so use caution if you are driving through one of these areas. Temperatures will dip into the lower 60s, though some places could see the upper 50s. A small disturbance will pass through Thursday afternoon and bring with it a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm in spots. Otherwise, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine for the day. We will be a bit cooler with high temperatures reaching into the 70s and to near 80.

Friday will be a nice day for the start of the Centre County Grange Fair with only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm developing. We will mainly see times of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Saturday will be similar to Friday, though a bit warmer. Sunshine will mix with clouds. A shower could pop up late. Saturday’s high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 80s. We will start Sunday with a partly sunny sky. Some spots could have a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid 80s.

Monday, we will see intervals of clouds and sunshine. A few places will see a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Monday’s high temperatures will reach into the mid 80s. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms pass through the region again on Tuesday. Otherwise, we will see a sky of clouds and sun. Temperatures will peak in the mid 80s. Wednesday, we will have clouds mixing with sunshine and scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through.