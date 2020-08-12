Evening weather forecast Wednesday, August 12, 2020

We will have a couple of isolated thunderstorms around tonight, especially south of Route 22. The problem is that there is little wind aloft, so these will be very slow-moving thunderstorms. This can bring flooding to some areas of poor drainage. For the rest of us, tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and humid with lows in the 60s. There will be a few pockets of fog, especially in the spots that got the rain. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. Not much will change for the day Thursday. It will turn quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. Some places will have a slow-moving and soaking thunderstorm while a lot of other spots will be missed. The best chance seems like it will be near and south of Route 22, but something to the north can not be totally ruled out. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle to upper 80s, some places may flirt with 90. Friday will be a little more unsettled with clouds, some sunshine and some showers and thunderstorms around. Once again, some places will be missed while other spots will get a soaking. It does seem the best chance for getting rain will be farther to the south and east. Highs on Friday will be in the middle to upper 80s.

The unsettled weather looks like it will sing farther to the south for much of the weekend. Saturday will be warm and humid with partial sunshine and highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. There is only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will also be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs on Sunday will be close to 80. Monday’s high will be near to just above 80.

A bubble of high pressure will give us nicer weather Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine, a few clouds. Each day will be seasonably warm but the nights will be a little more comfortable thanks to a reduction in humidity. Highs each day will be near to just above 80 with night-time lows in the 50s.