Evening weather forecast Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The wind will diminish fast this evening. We’ll have a mainly clear sky early but then clouds will increase later tonight. A couple of showers, maybe a thunderstorm may arrive by the morning. Lows tonight will be in the 40s so it will be a little cooler than last night.

Another cold front will move through the region Thursday morning with some showers, even a thunderstorm in spots. The rest of the day will be windy with clouds and some sunshine. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s, but the high will occur earlier in the day and pretty much all of us will be in the 40s by evening. Some of the higher elevations in the Laurel Highlands may reach the 30s by evening. It will be blustery and cold Thursday night into early Friday and there will even be some flurries and a snow shower around, especially near and west of Route 219. The rest of Friday will be quite windy and cold with clouds and some sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s with the wind making it feel even colder than that.

A bubble of high pressure will slide into the area on Saturday giving us a good deal of sunshine with less wind. Despite the sunshine, Saturday will be a cool day with highs in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Sunday with showers likely by the end of the day. Highs on Sunday will be near to just above 50. We’ll have some rain for a time on Monday as another system will bring a cold front into the region. It will become breezy to windy and the rain will taper giving way to perhaps some clearing by the end of the day. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s. Tuesday will be windy and colder with clouds and some sunshine along with the chance for a shower, maybe even a flurry over the higher terrain. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s to near 50.