Evening weather forecast Wednesday, April 7, 2021

There will be a scattering of showers around this evening, but these should diminish fast as the sun sets. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s. Thursday will be a very mild day, but not as warm as Wednesday was. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with only the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

The weather will turn even more unsettled Thursday night into Friday. A front moving into the region will bring a scattering, maybe a thunderstorm or two. Well have more clouds than sunshine on Friday. The combination of the clouds and showers will probably keep high temperatures closer to 60 on Friday. We will have more of a break on Saturday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a couple of showers, especially later in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday will be the wetter day of the weekend with numerous showers if not a steadier period of rain. There could also be a thunderstorm or two, clearing is possible later in the day. Temperatures on Sunday will reach into the lower 60s. Monday will feature a return of partial sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Another disturbance may bring a shower to some spots on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 60s.