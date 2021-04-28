Evening weather forecast Wednesday, April 29, 2021

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will not drop much with lows in the 60s. This is more typical of mid-summer, not the latter part of April. An approaching cold front will bring us a fair amount of clouds Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some may be heavy, especially during the midday and afternoon hours. Highs Thursday will range from the upper 60s near and west of Route 219 to the middle to upper 70s in the deeper valleys east of I-99.

Behind the cold front, Friday will be windy and not as warm with clouds, some sunshine but also scattered showers. Highs will be near to just above 60. Saturday will still be a bit breezy and cool with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 60. We’re going to have another warm-up Sunday into next week. Sunday and Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Monday will be a little warmer with highs in the lower to middle 70. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in some spots later Monday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but still mild, with scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday will remain unsettled with a good deal of clouds with showers and a thunderstorm or two still possible.

