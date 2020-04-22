Evening weather forecast Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The wind will diminish fast this evening and we will have an increase in cloudiness early tonight. There will be a shower or flurry in a few spots later on tonight, especially north of Route 22. With the clouds around, temperatures are not going to drop as much as last night with lows in the 30s.

We’ll have a good deal of clouds on Thursday. There will be a shower in a few spots during the morning but then a steadier rainfall will develop from the southwest to the northeast during the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to rise on Thursday with highs only in the lower to middle 50s. We’ll have rain at varying rates Thursday night into Friday. The rain will try to taper later Friday but it is still going to be a cool day with highs in the 50s. We’ll have a nice break in the weather for the very start of the weekend. Saturday will start off with a good deal of sunshine. The sunshine will fade behind clouds with the chance for showers later in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60. This is closer to the average for the date, but still just a little lower than that mark. We’ll have some rain Saturday night into Sunday. The rain will try to taper to showers later Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s.

Behind that system we’ll have more clouds than sunshine with just the chance for a shower on Monday. Highs will be in the 50s. Sunshine will fade behind clouds on Tuesday with some showers developing later in the day. Highs will once again be in the 50s. Rain is likely again on Wednesday.