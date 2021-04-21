Evening weather forecast Wednesday, April 21, 2021

We’ll continue to have a cold wind tonight with a partly cloudy sky and scattered flurries. The flurries will be more numerous in the early part of the night. There will be a freeze in many locations with lows in the 20s to the lower 30s with the wind making it feel colder than that. Thursday will still be windy and cold with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There will be a couple pop up flurries, maybe sprinkles, across the region. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s. The wind will slacken with some clearing Thursday night. That will once again help temperatures drop into the upper 20s to near freezing.

Friday will become partly to mostly sunny with a milder afternoon. Highs will be near 60. Clouds will increase again on Saturday with some rain arriving later in the day. Highs on Saturday will be close to 60. We’ll have rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will stay mostly cloudy and chilly with highs only in the lower to middle 50s. Monday will still be breezy with clouds and sunshine Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. A major warm up is then coming for the middle of next week. We’ll have a sunny to partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Wednesday into Thursday will be breezy and even warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be well in the 70s to near 80.

