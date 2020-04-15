Evening weather forecast Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Clouds will continue to increase early this evening, and a fast-moving cold front will bring scattered rain and snow showers later this evening through the middle of the night. Later tonight will bring leftover clouds, a brisk wind and just scattered flurries. Lows tonight will be in the 20s to near 30 which is even a little colder than last night.

There still could be a flurry in some spots early; otherwise Thursday will feature clouds and sunshine along with a chilly wind. Highs will be in the 40s but the wind is going to make it feel even colder than that. We may have some glimpses of sunshine early in the day on Friday but then the next system will bring us a mix of some rain and snow developing during the midday hours and continue into Friday night. Temperatures on Friday will have a tough time rebounding into and through the 40s, though some of the higher elevations probably will be in the 30s while it is precipitation. There can be a slushy accumulation in some of the higher spots and up near the New York border.

The chance for a wintry mix will continue into early Saturday. The rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny and a bit brisk. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with just the chance of some sprinkles or a shower. Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Tuesday with a slight chance for a shower later in the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday will be a little milder with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower 60s.