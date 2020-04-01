Evening weather forecast Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Tonight will turn out to be partly to mostly clear and a bit brisk. Lows tonight will be in the 30s. Thursday will feature sunshine and some clouds. There is a storm system that will be strengthening well off of the East Coast. This system will allow for a chilly wind on Thursday with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs on Thursday will range from the 40s across the higher terrain to the middle 50s in some of the valleys east of I-99.

This system may rotate a few more in the way of clouds into our region Thursday night into Friday. The best chance of seeing these clouds seems like it will be in the far eastern part of the region. Otherwise, Friday will be seasonable with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 50s. A weak disturbance may bring a shower or a few spots Friday night into Saturday; otherwise, Saturday will be a milder day with times of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60. Some more showers and drizzle seem likely on Sunday with highs in the 50s. We’ll have a bit of a break on Monday with clouds and sunshine. It will become warmer on Monday with highs in the 60s. The weather then looks more unsettled Tuesday into Wednesday with showers, maybe even a thunderstorm possible. Highs each day will be near to just above 60.