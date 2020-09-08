Evening weather forecast Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Tonight will be mainly clear and humid for September. There will be some areas of fog. Lows will be mostly in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Wednesday will become another warm and humid day with a fair amount of sunshine. The sunshine will mix with some clouds, especially in the areas north of I-80 and also in the counties closer to Maryland. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 80s. Wednesday night will be muggy with some clouds and lows near to just above 60.

A flow from the Atlantic Ocean is going to provide more in the way of clouds later in the week. Thursday will become mostly cloudy. Some drizzle and showers will approach from the southeast. Highs will be mostly in the 70s. Friday will also bring more clouds than sunshine with the chance for showers or drizzle. The best chance is going to be in the Laurel Highlands and near the Maryland border. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 70s. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. The next front will bring a fair amount of clouds along with some showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 70s.

Behind this front, some comfortable air is going to move into the region for the beginning of next week. Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with lowering humidity. Highs will be in the lower 70s. It will be comfortable Monday night with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs near to just above 70 and low humidity.