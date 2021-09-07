Evening weather forecast Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Tonight will not be as cool as recent nights, but will not be too muggy. We’ll have patchy clouds with lows in the 50s; however, temperatures will likely stay in the 60s across parts of the Laurel Highlands. Wednesday will be another warm day. We’ll have sunshine mixing with clouds in the morning. Clouds will thicken up quickly during the early afternoon. A cold front will bring a band of showers, maybe a thunderstorm or two, during the afternoon into the evening hours. Highs again will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Behind this front, Thursday will be a cooler day. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine. There will be a couple of pop-up showers, especially during the midday and afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Some of the higher elevations will fail to reach out of the 60s.

A bubble of high pressure will settle over the region on Friday and give us great weather for the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend. Highs will be near to just above 70 with low humidity. Once again, higher elevations will likely not get out of the 60s. Saturday will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. Sunday and Monday with will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower is possible on either day. Highs in the middle to upper 70s. A few spots will approach 80 on Monday. There is a slightly better chance for a shower on Tuesday; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. to near 80.

