Evening weather forecast Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019

Tonight will be a bit muggy for September standards with low temperatures in the 60s and just a few patches of clouds. A cold front will move into the region on Wednesday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with just a couple of isolated showers and/or thundershowers around as that front moves through the region. Wednesday will still be a warm day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Behind this front we will have more comfortable weather for the end of the week. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for lows Wednesday night and then Thursday will be quite comfortable with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Friday will be another comfortable day with a mix of clouds and sunshine as Hurricane Dorian passes well to the southeast. Highs Friday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday will be another nice day with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the 70s but temperatures will likely be dropping through the 60s for the evening Penn State game against Buffalo. Sunday will be partly sunny and very autumnlike with highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Monday and Tuesday will also be comfortable with clouds and sunshine but some showers may make a return. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.