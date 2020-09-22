Evening weather forecast Tuesday, September 22, 2020

With a clear sky and lighter winds, tonight is going to be another chilly night, but not quite as chilly as the past couple of nights. Lows will be mostly in the upper 30s to the lower 40s with the threat of frost staying mostly in the colder spots. Wednesday will become a little milder with a good deal of sunshine mixed with some high cloudiness. There will still be a little haze in the sky from the western wildfires. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday night will still be quite cool, but with no threat for frost. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s. Thursday will become even a touch bit warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine on Friday with the slightest chance for a shower. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Saturday will also feature times of clouds and sunshine. Highs Saturday will be in the lower to perhaps middle 70s. The next front will move into the region on Sunday. It will become mostly cloudy with some showers developing. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 70s. There still may be showers on Monday, especially early and then again later in the day. Highs on Monday will be lower 70s. Another stronger cold front is going to move into the area with showers, maybe a thunderstorm on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s.