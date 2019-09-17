Evening weather forecast Tuesday, September 17th, 2019

Tonight will be clear and it will turn much cooler with lows in the 40s to near 50. Some areas of valley fog will develop later on at night. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will feature patchy valley fog each morning followed by plenty of sunshine each afternoon. It will be comfortably cool each night ad morning with lows in the 40s to near 50. Each afternoon will be pleasantly warm with the sunshine boosting temperatures into the middle to upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs each day will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. It will also turn a little more humid which will help the nights to be a little milder with lows in the middle to upper 50s. The next front will move through the area on Monday with variable cloudiness and just scattered showers. A thunderstorm can also not be ruled out. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 70s. Behind that front another spell of nice and dry weather will come our way. We’ll have sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s.