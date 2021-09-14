Evening weather forecast Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The warm and humid weather pattern continues. Tonight will stay warm and humid with some clouds. It will also be hazy. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday will stay warm and quite humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine during the morning. A cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. With so much moisture in the air, any of these showers or thunderstorms can bring a downpour. They also can bring strong gusts of wind and hail. Highs will be near to just above 80.

Behind this front, an easterly we will have more clouds than sunshine both Thursday and Friday. There will be a shower or some drizzle around each day, but most of the time looks rain-free. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 70s. It will stay humid which means we will have mild to warm nights.

A shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday, but most of us will be dry this weekend. We’ll have clouds and sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs near to just above 80. Sunshine will win out over the clouds on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A few more clouds will mix with sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

