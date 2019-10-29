Evening weather forecast Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

Tonight will remain quite mild for this time of the year. We’ll still have plenty of clouds to the east with a partly cloudy sky farther to the west. Lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Wednesday will also feature more clouds than sunshine as a front remains stalled across the region. A slow moving disturbance moving along the front will bring the chance for some showers to the south and west. It will still be mild to warm on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

This disturbance will drag a stronger cold front toward the region on Thursday. This will give us a very unsettled Halloween day with showers. As this stronger front draws closer there can be some heavier rainfall and maybe a thunderstorm later Thursday into early Thursday night. This is a concern as some children will be out Trick or Treating in limited visibility and with wet roads. Keep in mind that wet leaves on the roads can be as slippery as snow.. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s, some places far to the east may still sneak into the low 60s. Behind the cold front it will be windy and much colder on Friday. There still could be a couple of showers, even a flurry early in the daym then clouds break for some sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s , with some places east of I-99 getting into the mid 40s. Saturday will feature sunshine mixing with some clouds and it will stay chilly with highs in the 40s.

We’ll have more clouds than sunshine with a chance for a shower or flurry on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s. Monday will also be seasonably cool with highs in the 40s to near 50 along with some sunshine. Clouds will make a return on Tuesday and colder air will press back into the region later next week.