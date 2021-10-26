Evening weather forecast Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Rainfall across Central Pennsylvania will taper to a drizzle on Tuesday night. Low temperatures will range in the mid-40s.

Clouds should break for some peeks of sunshine on Wednesday. It will be breezy, but not quite as chilly with highs near 60.

As the next storm system approaches the region, we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Thursday. Rain may arrive by the end of the day on Thursday. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Rain will be around Thursday night and Friday.

Some of the rain can be heavy on Friday. Highs Friday will be in the 50s.

Saturday will be brisk and chilly with a fair amount of clouds and scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50s.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine both Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s. Even colder air will come our way later next week.