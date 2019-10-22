Evening weather forecast Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

The front that brought us this rain today will shift off to the east tonight. Rain will come to an end this evening and then we will have some clearing later tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Behind this front we will have a partly to mostly sunny Sky during the day on Wednesday. It will be a bit breezy, and high temperatures will be in the 50s, so that makes it a cool breeze. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds but it will turn milder with high temperatures in the 60s. A Clipper system will move into the region on Friday. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, but the chance of rainfall looks like it may stay north of I-80 Friday afternoon into Friday evening. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s, but where it rains you will not get out of the 50s.

On the backside of the system there still could be up sprinkle or touch of rain in a few spots early Saturday then the rest of the day will feature more clouds and sunshine with the chance of some more rain later in the day period. It will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the lower 50s. A slow moving storm will bring some rain on Sunday with a slight chance for a rumble of thunder. High temperatures on Sunday will only be in the 50s, and there will also be areas of fog. There still may be a shower in some spots early than on Monday, then the rest of the day should feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 50s. Tuesday will be seasonably chilly with clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 50s and just a chance for a couple of sprinkles. There is a chance for much colder air to come our way by Halloween in the beginning of November.