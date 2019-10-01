Evening weather forecast Tuesday, October 1st, 2019

Tonight will be unseasonably warm for October standards with just some patches of clouds. Lows will be in the 60s, some spots struggling to get into the 60s. Wednesday will be another very warm and humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a gusty breeze and highs in the middle to upper 80s. With enough sunshine, some places east of I-99 will make a run to the 90° mark. There is a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms to approach from the north Wednesday afternoon as a front draws closer to the region.

This front will start to sink southward across the area on Thursday bringing us a scattering of some showers and thunderstorms. Not everyplace will be hit, but the places that do get hit, can have a downpour. There will be an very large range in temperatures on each side of this front. High temperatures north of the front will only be in the 60s but closer to the Maryland border temperatures will still get into the 80s for one more day.

Behind the cold front Friday will be a breezy and much cooler day with times of clouds and sunshine. There is just the chance for a couple of showers near and west of Route 219. Temperatures on Friday will likely not rise higher than the lower to middle 60s, with the breeze making it feel cooler than that. The wind will calm down and the sky will clear Friday night. That will set the stage for a very chilly night. Lows will be in the 30s with a scattered frost. An area of high pressure will build over the region and give us plenty of sunshine on Saturday. It will be a bit cool despite the sunshine with highs only in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. That means nice weather for the Penn State homecoming game against Purdue with a kickoff at noon. Sunshine will give way to some clouds on Sunday with some showers possible later in the day. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 60s. A slow moving disturbance will bring some rain, maybe a thunderstorm on Monday keeping temperatures from rising higher than the 60s. Showers are still possible on Tuesday with a cool high in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.