Evening weather forecast Tuesday, October 19, 2021

An area of high pressure will slide by to our south will continue to dominate our weather as we head through the middle of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly. Once again lows will be in the 40s with only some of the coldest spots trying to dip down into the 30s. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine with only a few high clouds mixed in. Temperatures will rebound well into the 60s to near 70 in spots. Sunshine will give way to some clouds on Thursday as another cold front approaches from the west. This front will bring us some showers Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Temperatures will still reach well into the 60s to near 70 on Thursday. Friday will be a cooler day with a cloudy to partly sunny and a couple of showers around. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s to near 60.

This weekend will be seasonably chilly. We’ll probably have more clouds than sunshine with a brisk wind and the chance for a shower or two on Saturday. Temperatures will only reach into the middle 50s on Saturday. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine on Sunday. The clouds will be more prominent in our southern counties where there could be a bit of rain. Highs will be in the 50s. A bit of rain is still possible early Monday, especially farther to the south, but the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny and seasonably cool.

