Evening weather forecast Tuesday, November 9th, 2021

A weak cold front will shift through the area tonight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There may be a sprinkle in a few spots, but there really is not much moisture for this front to work with. There will be some patches of clouds early, then the rest of Wednesday will turn out to be mostly sunny and still quite mild for the month of November. Highs will be near to just above 60.

As the next cold front approaches the region, Thursday will turn out to be mostly cloudy. It will turn breezy to windy and mild on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. This front will bring a band of rain to the area Thursday night into very early Friday. The rest of Friday will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for another shower in spots. Highs Friday will be in the middle to upper 50s, but temperatures will start to dip during the afternoon.

Saturday will be a windy and chilly day with clouds, some sunshine, and scattered showers. Some snowflakes may even mix in over the higher terrain. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 40s with the wind making it feel colder than that. Rain showers will mix with a couple of snow showers or flurries Saturday night into Sunday. It will be brisk and cold Sunday with variable cloudiness and highs only in the lower to middle 40s. The next disturbance looks like it will bring rain and snow showers. On Monday. Temperatures will only reach into the 30s to near 40. There is even a chance that things set up for a covering of snow in places, mainly over the higher terrain. Behind this system, it will stay chilly on Tuesday with clouds, some sunshine and the chance for sprinkle or flurry.

