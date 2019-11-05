Evening weather forecast Tuesday, November 5th, 2019

The cold front that brought us some showers and sprinkles today will move off to the east tonight. Behind the front, it will be brisk and chilly. Leftover clouds, sprinkles and even a flurry in spots will give way to a decrease in cloudiness later tonight. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. A bubble of high pressure will give us a nice day on Wednesday with sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s to near 50. Another cold front will approach he region on Thursday.

We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Thursday. This front will bring us a gusty wind with some rain showers moving in during the afternoon into the evening hours. Highs on the Thursday will be in the lower to middle 40s with some of the higher elevations dropping into the 30s with rain showers mixing with snowflakes by the end of the day. Friday will be windy and colder with snow showers tapering flurries and perhaps clearing later in the day. Highs on Friday will only be in the 30s. The sky will clear Friday night and lows will be in the teens to near 20.

Saturday will be a chilly day with sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine slowly giving way to all clouds on Sunday as another disturbance approaches the region. Ahead of this front, temperatures will reach into the 40s on Sunday. Some rain showers will develop Sunday evening and then change to snow showers Sunday night. Behind this front, a much colder air mass will move in for the beginning of next week. Monday will be windy and colder with snow showers and flurries along with highs in the 30s. Tuesday will be windy and quite cold with variable cloudiness, flurries and snow showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Wednesday will be even colder with most spots struggling to leave the 20s.