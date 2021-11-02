Evening weather forecast Tuesday, November 2, 2021

There will be some flurries and sprinkles around tonight, especially north of I-80. Some places closer to Route 6 and north will have a covering of snow. Farther to the south will be partly to mostly clear. Lows tonight will be in the 20s to near 30.

Not much will change for Wednesday. We’ll have a chilly day with both clouds and sunshine. The clouds will be more prominent the farther north you are in the region where there still can be a couple of isolated showers and flurries. Highs on Wednesday will still only be in the lower to middle 40s. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine on Thursday with sunshine starting to win out. There still can be an isolated shower or flurry near and north of I-80. Highs will be in the 40s.

High pressure will build into the region and give us brighter and tranquil weather Friday through the upcoming weekend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine on Friday with a chilly morning followed by a cool afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 40s. A good deal of sunshine will help turn a chilly morning to a high near 50 on Saturday. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday with highs close to 50. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Monday with a slightly milder afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Temperatures Tuesday will reach into the middle to perhaps upper 50s along with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.