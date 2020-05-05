Evening weather forecast Tuesday, May 5th, 2020

Tonight will be rather cloudy and chilly. We will have scattered showers in the early part of tonight but then a steadier rain will develop from the south later tonight. It will be cold enough for the rain to mix with snow in places, especially over the higher terrain. Lows tonight will be in the 30s, but most of us will stay above the freezing mark. The chilly rain that will be mixed with snow in some spots will continue on Wednesday. The rain will taper to an end from the northwest later in the day into Wednesday night. Temperatures Wednesday will struggle to rise into the lower to middle 40s. The chilly rain will come to an end everywhere followed by some clearing Wednesday night.

Thursday will be a nicer day with sunshine mixing with clouds. Temperatures on Thursday will reach through the 50s to near 60 in places. Another system will bring a chilly rain that will mix with snowflakes on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s. Behind this system, it will turn windy and cold on Wednesday with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers and flurries. Highs will be no better than the lower to middle 40s on Saturday with the wind making it feel colder than that. Sunday will still be quite cool with clouds and sunshine and the day may end clouds as the next system starts to approach. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 50s. Monday will be rather cloudy and cool with a period of rain or showers with highs no better than the lower to middle 50s. We’ll still have more clouds than sunshine on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.