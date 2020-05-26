Evening weather forecast Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Tonight will be mainly clear early but then some low clouds will sneak in from the south and east later tonight. It will be a very fine line as to where these clouds will move in by morning. Lows tonight will once again be near the 60 degree mark.

These low clouds will be stubborn in parts of the region on Wednesday, especially the farther to the south and east you live. Where the clouds hang tough, temperatures will have a tough time leaving the 70s; otherwise, Wednesday will still be a warm and humid day with highs near 80.

More unsettled weather will start to develop on Thursday. It will still be humid with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered showers and in spots, a thunderstorm. With more showers and an easterly flow, it looks like temperatures will only reach the 70s in most spots on Thursday.

A cold front moving through the region on Friday will bring more numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day. It will still be a warm and humid day with highs in the lower to middle 80s. This warmth may help some of these thunderstorms to be strong later in the day. The front will sink to our south on Saturday, but may still be close enough to give us some clouds, even a shower, early in the day on Saturday. The rest of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will start to turn less humid on Saturday. A bubble of high pressure will give us some nice weather Sunday into early next week. Each day will start refreshing but then we’ll have a good deal of sunshine with comfortable highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s along with comfortably low humidity.