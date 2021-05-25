Evening weather forecast Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Tonight will be muggy with patchy clouds. Lows will be in the lower to middle 60s which is way above the average lows for the date. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will reach the middle, maybe upper 80s along with higher humidity. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Some showers and thunderstorms should arrive from the west during the afternoon. Any of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, hail and flooding downpours. A cold front will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night. Behind the front, sunshine will make a return for Thursday. It will still be warm, but less humid with highs near to just above 80.

A disturbance is going to give us a much cooler and wetter end to the work week. We’ll have periods of rain on Friday with maybe a thunderstorm. Temperatures will not rise out of the middle 60s. In fact, many spots will be in the 50s when it is raining. Saturday will still be cool and unsettled with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. The rest of the holiday weekend will feature a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures on Sunday will reach into the middle 60s. Monday will be a little milder with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday will be a little warmer with sunshine and a few clouds.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.