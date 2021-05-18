Evening weather forecast Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will turn even warmer with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be near to just above 80. We’ll get into the lower to middle 80s on Thursday. Friday will be quite warm and more humid with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

This weekend is going to stay relatively warm and more humid. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Sunday will also be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots. Highs will be in the middle 80s. There is a better chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms to be in the area on Monday of next week as a cold front moves toward the region. Highs Monday will be near to just above 80 with slightly cooler air coming our way toward the middle of next week. Tuesday will also be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be near to just above 80.

