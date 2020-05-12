Evening weather forecast Tuesday, May 12, 2020

There will be a shower in a few spots early then the rest of tonight will become clear and cold. Lows will be in the 30s with some of the colder spots in the upper 20s. One again, frost and freeze advisories and warnings are in effect for the entire region. The reason why nothing is in effect for Elk, Potter and McKean counties is because the growing season is not deemed as to have started. If you have sensitive plants outside, remember to cover them with a cloth cover after sunset tonight and remove the cover after sunrise in the morning. For most of us, this is the last time we have to worry about this.

An area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. With the sunshine and less wind, it will feel like a much nicer day despite below average highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Clouds will thicken up on Thursday with scattered showers and drizzle likely, especially during the afternoon. This is thanks to milder air that will start pushing into the region. Despite the clouds and showers, we will still have highs in the 60s on Thursday. The end of week is going to feel more like early summer, rather than spring. We are going to stay unsettled Friday, Saturday and Sunday with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms around each day. The best chance for thunder will be in the afternoon each day. Highs each day will be in the 70s. Nighttime temperatures will struggle to drop back into the 50s.

A cold front will move through the area on Monday. We will still have the chance for some showers and thunderstorms early followed by some clearing. It will still be mild despite the front moving through on Monday with highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant.