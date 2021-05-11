Evening weather forecast Tuesday, May 11, 2021

We’re going to have a very slow warm-up through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Tonight will still be quite chilly under a partly to mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the 30s which is too cool for some sensitive plants. If they are in the ground already you may want to move them inside or cover them with a cloth cover.

Wednesday will feature sunshine that will mix with some pop-up clouds. Temperatures will still be below average with highs in the 50s to near 60. There will also still be a bit of a breeze on Wednesday. Thursday will turn even milder with sunshine that will mix with clouds. A couple of isolated sprinkles or showers cannot be ruled out. Highs Thursday will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a shower in some spots. Highs will be in the middle 60s. This weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with milder afternoons. There will be a couple of pop-up showers or thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. There is also the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in spots on Sunday with highs closer to 70. It will turn even milder early next week. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Monday with the chance for some showers late. Highs will be near to just above 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a couple of showers, maybe a thunderstorm, around. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

