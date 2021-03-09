Evening weather forecast Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Tonight will not be too chilly for this time of the year with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 30s. Keep in mind that the average low temperatures for the date are in the 20s. The warm up is going to continue for the next couple of the days. We’ll have a sunny to partly cloudy sky on Wednesday with a relatively warm afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week It will be breezing with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The clouds will be more prominent in the afternoon, mainly in the northwestern part of the region where some spots could have a shower. Highs on Thursday will be in upper 60s to near 70.

A cold front will bring some scattered showers Thursday night into Friday but it does not look like we will have much in the way of rainfall. Friday will feature clouds and sunshine with highs in the 50s to near 60. Behind this front, the weekend will be cooler sunshine and a few clouds each day. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 40s to near 50. Temperatures will not rise higher than the upper 40s on Sunday. Clouds will increase with the next front next Monday with the chance for a shower late. High will be in the 40s. Showers are likely next Tuesday with highs in the 40s to near 50.