Evening weather forecast Tuesday, March 3, 2020

We’ll have some showers and thunderstorms departing early tonight. We’ll stay rather cloudy later tonight with a good deal of clouds, areas of fog and a shower in spots. There is a slight chance for a flurry in some areas north of I-80. Lows tonight will range to the lower to middle 30s north of I-80 and also west of Route 219. Places farther to the south and east will be milder with lows in the lower 40s east of I-99.

We’ll be between systems on Wednesday. We’ll have sunshine mixing with clouds along with a gusty wind. Some showers will approach from the west later in the day. Highs will range from the middle 40s west of Route 219 to the middle 50s in some of the deeper valleys east of I-99. Some wind gusts on Wednesday will reach above 30mph. We’ll have scattered showers early Wednesday night, maybe mixing with snowflakes before ending later at night. Thursday looks like a relatively nice day thanks to a weak area of high pressure sitting over the region. We’ll have a sunny to partly cloudy sky on Thursday with highs once again in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Another front moving through the region combining with a disturbance to our south and east will bring some rain and snow showers Friday. It will also become windy. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 30s to near 40, but temperatures may start to drop during the afternoon. Some flurries are still possible early Saturday then the rest of the day will be blustery with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. With a clearing sky and lighter winds, it will turn colder Saturday night with lows in the 20s.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Sunday and it won’t be quite as cold with highs near to just above 50. Monday will be breezy and even milder with some sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 50s. The next system will bring some showers to the area on Tuesday.