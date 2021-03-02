Evening weather forecast Tuesday, March 2, 2021

We’re in what is an exceptionally dry weather pattern for the month of March. Tonight will be clear and a bit cold, though not quite as cold as last night. Low will be in the 20s. Wednesday will start chilly but will turn into a milder day with temperatures will be reaching to near to just above 50. Sunshine will mix with clouds as a cold front starts to approach the region. This front may bring a couple of flurries Wednesday night into early Thursday. Behind this system, the rest of Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs on Thursday will range from the middle 30s across some of the higher terrain to the lower 40s in the valleys east of I-99.

Another area of high pressure will bring us plenty of sunshine on Friday. It will be brisk and chilly despite the sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs near to just above 40. There may be some clouds early then the rest of Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. Sunshine Monday will help us rebound back to near 50 in many spots. Tuesday will turn breezy and even warmer with sunshine, a few clouds along with highs in the middle to 50s. We may even make a run to near 60 for the end latter part of next week.