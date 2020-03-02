Evening weather forecast Tuesday, March 2, 2020

We’ll continue to have some showers and drizzle tonight into Tuesday. it will still be mild despite the showers and drizzle. Temperatures tonight will fail to drop below the 40s with high temperatures on Tuesday reaching the lower to middle 50s. We’ll also have some areas of fog. Behind this disturbance, we will have some clearing Tuesday night with low temperatures dropping back into the 30s. We’ll be between two systems on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday looks like a relatively nice day thanks to a weak area of high pressure sitting over the region. We’ll have a sunny to partly cloudy sky on Thursday with highs once again in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Another front moving through the region will bring some rain showers then snow showers on Friday. It will also become windy. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 30s to near 40, but temperatures will drop during the afternoon. We’ll continue to have scattered flurries and snow showers along with a cold gusty wind Friday night into early Saturday. Clouds will break for some sunshine as the wind starts to slacken later in the day on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s to near 40. With a clearing sky and lighter winds, it will turn colder Saturday night with lows in the 20s.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Sunday and it won’t be quite as cold with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Monday will be even milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle 50s.