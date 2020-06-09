Evening weather forecast Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Tonight will feature patchy clouds with light winds. It is going to stay muggy with lows in the 60s, some places struggling to even reach the 60s. This is a good 10-20 degrees higher than last night.

Wednesday will be another steamy day with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. We will have sunshine mixing with clouds. An approaching cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Some could be strong. It will stay muggy Wednesday night with the showers tapering to just a couple of isolated showers. Temperatures Wednesday night will once again fail to drop below 60.

There is still a slight chance for a shower early Thursday then the rest of the day will feature a return of at least partial sunshine. Highs will be close to 80 and the humidity will start to drop. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday with highs in the 70s to near 80. Another front will move through later Friday into Saturday, most likely without any precipitation. Behind that system it will be a little cooler this weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower with highs in the lower to middle 70s.