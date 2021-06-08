Evening weather forecast Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The tropical pattern will continue with no break from the humidity anytime in the near future. We’ll have a scattering of showers and thunderstorms through the first half of the night tonight. While not every spot will get hit, the ones that do can have a flooding downpour. Later tonight will remain muggy with some clouds and areas of fog. Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will feature both clouds and sunshine. Each afternoon will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Once again some spots will be dry while other spots will have a flooding downpour. Highs on Wednesday will still be in the lower to middle 80s, but a change in the wind flow will keep highs closer to 80 on Thursday.

Friday will be the most unsettled day of the week with plenty of clouds and numerous showers, and a thunderstorm or two. In fact, some places could have a flat our period of rain. The clouds and rain will help it from getting much warmer than the lower 70s, but the humidity will remain on the high side. thunderstorm or two. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Saturday will feature clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a shower. It will become a slight bit less humid with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday will once again bring both clouds and sunshine along with the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. We’ll have a partly to mostly sunny sky on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

