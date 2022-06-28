Tuesday night we’ll see few clouds for a mostly clear and calm night. Temperatures drop into the low and mid 50s.

Wednesday will bring beautiful sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight will bring clear skies and lows drop into the upper 50s.

Thursday highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a bit more humidity. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s with clear skies.

Friday our temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few showers are possible late Friday night as temperatures are muggy in the upper 60s.

Saturday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be muggy with highs in the 80s and lows in the mid-60s.

On Sunday, showers will linger with a mix of clouds and sun. Our highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunny skies and highs in the 80s are expected for the fourth of July!