Evening weather forecast Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid. A shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out after midnight, but right now it looks like most of us should stay dry tonight. Lows tonight will be in the 60s, a far cry from the 30s to lower 40s from a couple of days ago.

Wednesday will be breezy, warm and humid with times of clouds and sunshine. An approaching cold front will help to spark of some rounds of showers and thunderstorms. There may be one round earlier in the day and another later in the day. Any of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 80s. This front will still be close enough to bring some showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s to near 80 and it will still be a bit humid.

Friday will still be a bit warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 80. A few spots will have a shower or thunderstorm on Friday but it will not be as active as what we are going to have through the middle of the week. A front will slip through the area on Saturday and a shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out. Otherwise, Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 70s to near 80. Another nice air mass will start to move in for the second half of the weekend. A pleasant area of high pressure will slide back over the region and give us gorgeous weather Sunday into Monday with plenty of sunshine along with warm afternoons and comfortable nights. Tuesday will also feature a good deal of sunshine with a warmer afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 80.