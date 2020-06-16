Evening weather forecast Tuesday, June 16, 2020

An upper level low continues spins off of the Mid-Atlantic coastline and soaking parts of North Carolina and Virginia. Meanwhile, this has kept us in a nice and comfortable weather pattern. We’re going to have to watch this system through the rest of this week as eventually it will drift northward and bring us some unsettled. For yesterday and today, the flow of air in our area is coming from New England which gives us pleasantly dry air with sunshine that mixed with a few clouds. Eventually this flow will shift more for the Atlantic Ocean which will bring us more clouds and eventually some showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight will feature a clear to partly cloudy sky. It will turn comfortably cool once again with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The clouds will be a little more prominent the farther south and east you are in our region. There is even a slight chance for a shower near the Maryland border. Highs Wednesday will be close to 80.

As this upper level low pressure system shifts northward, we will have more clouds than sunshine Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms around each day. The most numerous activity will be in the afternoon into the evening hours. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s with highs in the lower to middle 80s on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. There will likely be a couple of showers and thunderstorms around each day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. While not every spot will be hit, the spots that do get hit can get a downpour. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 80s. The nights will also be quite muggy with lows in the 60s. The next front will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms on Monday; otherwise, it will stay warm and humid with more clouds than sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday will still be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Highs will be near 80.