Evening weather forecast Tuesday, June 15, 2020

While an upper level low spins off of the Mid-Atlantic coastline and soaks parts of North Carolina and Virginia, we continued to have a nice and comfortable weather pattern. We’re going to have to watch this system through the rest of this week.

Tonight will feature just patchy clouds. It will turn comfortably cool once again with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Tuesday will feature sunshine mixed with some clouds. There will be a little more in the way of clouds the farther to the south your live in our region. It will be pleasant again with lower humidity and highs in the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday night will still be comfortable with lows in the lower to middle 50s. This will probably be the last real refreshing night for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with a slightly warmer and more humid afternoon. The clouds will be a little prominent the farther south and east you are in our region. Highs Wednesday will be well into the 70s to near 80. Thursday will be warm and quite humid with clouds and sunshine along with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in spots. Highs will be near to just above 80. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. There will likely be a couple of showers and thunderstorms around each day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 80s. The nights will also be quite muggy with lows in the 60s. The next front will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms on Monday; otherwise, it will stay warm and humid with more clouds than sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 80s.