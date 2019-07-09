Evening weather forecast Tuesday, July 9th, 2019

Tonight will be mostly clear with just a few patches of fog developing later tonight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Wednesday. It’s going to be quite warm and more humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s. There is just the chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm, especially near and west of Route 219. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity will also become more oppressive with dewpoint temperatures pushing into the 70s.

This higher humidity will fuels some downpours on Thursday as the next front brings some showers and thunderstorms back into the region. The best chance will be during the afternoon ahead of the next cold front. It will also be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs temperatures in the middle 80s. This front may still be cold enough for a leftover shower early on Friday; otherwise, we’ll have some sunshine returning on Friday. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the Laurel Highlands to the lower to middle 80s in the valleys east of I-99. Friday night will be more comfortable with a clear sky and temperatures dropping into the 50s in places. A bubble of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine and a nice day on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower to perhaps middle 80s. Sunday will be partly sunny, warm and a little more humid. A stray shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out Sunday afternoon. We’ll have a partly, if not mostly, sunny sky for Monday and Tuesday and it will turn steamy with highs well into the 80s to near 90.