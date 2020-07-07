Evening weather forecast Tuesday, July 7, 2020

A few spots will have a soaking thunderstorm this evening; otherwise, tonight will feature patchy clouds. It will be muggy with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday will be another steamy day with some hazy sunshine. During the afternoon and evening hours there will be a scattering of some showers and thunderstorms. While there may be slightly more around as compared to Tuesday, many spots are still going to remain rain free. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 80s. The chance for rainfall will dip a little more again for Thursday and Friday. It will be hot and humid each day with hazy sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs each day will be close to 90.

A disturbance will develop off of the Southeast coastline and try to move northward this weekend. As of now we are not going to have much in the way of influence from this system, but it could dent the heat a little for a brief time. Saturday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. There will be a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots, especially during the afternoon and evening. After that, it seems like Sunday may be rain free with partial sunshine. It will be warm and humid, but not quite as warm, not as humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Monday and Tuesday will be very warm and humid with some sunshine each day and only a slight chance for a pop up thunderstorm. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s to near 90.