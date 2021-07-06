Evening weather forecast Tuesday, July 6, 2021

A few spots will have a drenching thunderstorm this evening, especially north of I-80. The rest of tonight will stay muggy with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows will be mostly in the upper 60s to near 70. Wednesday will be another steamy day with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. There will be a soaking thunderstorm in places, but some spots will remain rain free. Highs will be close to 90.

Thursday will be quite warm and humid. An approaching front will tap moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa bringing us more numerous showers and thunderstorms. With so much moisture in the air, any of the showers and thunderstorms will bring flooding downpours. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Behind that system, there still may be a shower or thunderstorm in spots on Friday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Saturday will be warm, but not too humid with sunshine and some clouds. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s. The next system will bring the chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Monday and Tuesday will be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A couple of showers and thunderstorms will be around each day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

